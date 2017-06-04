Sports

June 04, 2017 2:15 AM

Reports: 1,000 injured in panic after soccer game

The Associated Press
MILAN

The number of people injured when panic swept through a crowd of Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in a Turin piazza has risen to about 1,000.

The news agency ANSA reported the figure Sunday based on hospital tallies. Police said it was significantly higher than the 200 initially reported after the Saturday evening stampede.

A loud sound panicked thousands of fans gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. The source of the sound was not known but ANSA said it may have been a firecracker.

A stampede ensued, with fans being trampled as they tried to flee. Most of the injured were treated for cuts and light contusions. Two were reportedly in serious condition.

