June 04, 2017 8:03 PM

Wake beats WVU 12-8, advances to NCAA super regionals

The Associated Press
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Stuart Fairchild homered twice and drove in six runs, and Wake Forest advanced to the NCAA Tournament super regionals by beating West Virginia 12-8 on Sunday night.

Fairchild hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fourth inning, then added a two-run shot an inning later to help the top-seeded Demon Deacons (42-18) sweep through the regional they hosted and earn their first best-of-three super regional berth since 1999.

Ben Breazeale also hit a two-run homer in the fourth and finished with three RBIs for Wake Forest.

Kyle Gray hit a two-run home run for the second-seeded Mountaineers (36-26) and Ivan Gonzalez had a two-run double in the eighth. Starter B.J. Myers (5-5) was hit hard, allowing 10 hits and eight earned runs in three innings.

Colin Peluse (4-1), who relieved starter Donnie Sellers in the fifth, struck out three in 3 1/3 innings for the win.

