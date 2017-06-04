Kentucky's Tristan Pompey
Kentucky's Tristan Pompey 6) scores against North Carolina State catcher Andy Cosgrove during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Kentucky's Tristan Pompey 6) scores against North Carolina State catcher Andy Cosgrove during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Sports

June 04, 2017 8:11 PM

Kentucky tops NC State 8-6 to force NCAA regional final

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Zach Reks and Riley Mahan each had two RBI, Tristan Pompey had three hits and Kentucky forced a deciding game in the Lexington Regional with an 8-6 victory over North Carolina State on Sunday night.

Facing its second NCAA Tournament elimination game of the day, the top-seeded Wildcats (42-21) broke a 3-3 tie with Marcus Carson's solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kentucky tacked on four more in the sixth as Reks and Luke Becker singled in runs, Mahan drew a bases-loaded walk and Kole Cottam scored on a wild pitch.

Joe Dunand's three-run homer in the seventh brought third-seeded N.C. State (36-24) within 8-6 before Logan Salow relieved winner Chris Machamer (2-0) and shut out the Wolfpack from there for his 12th save, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Kentucky's win sets up a third meeting between the schools in Monday night's regional championship with a Super Regional berth at stake.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut 3:12

Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut
TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more 5:37

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more
Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 1:58

Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'

View More Video

Sports Videos