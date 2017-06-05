Round trip: Mike Brown returns to Cleveland with Warriors

FILE - In this June 1, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown smiles during a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors well-liked top assistant, whose first stint as a head coach was to nurture a young LeBron James, is heading to Cleveland, the city that shaped him more personally and professionally than any other. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo