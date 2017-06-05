Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Colon, Braves 11-4

Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles, Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.
Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three straight games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913. He had three extra-base hits for the second straight game, with a homer in each one.
Aaron Altherr added a two-run shot off Eric O'Flaherty in the eighth.
Braves 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon endured another rocky start, allowing eight runs.
Nick Pivetta (1-2) permitted three runs in five innings for his first major league win.
