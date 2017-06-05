Philadelphia Phillies Odubel Herrera
Philadelphia Phillies Odubel Herrera 37) hits a 2 run homerun in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Atlanta.
Sports

June 05, 2017 8:04 PM

Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Colon, Braves 11-4

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles, Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three straight games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913. He had three extra-base hits for the second straight game, with a homer in each one.

Aaron Altherr added a two-run shot off Eric O'Flaherty in the eighth.

Braves 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon endured another rocky start, allowing eight runs.

Nick Pivetta (1-2) permitted three runs in five innings for his first major league win.

