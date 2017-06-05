Local golf instructor fulfills lifelong dream: Making the US Open

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Derek Barron fulfills lifelong dream, advances to US Open Pause 3:12 Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut 5:37 TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more 1:58 Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 3:09 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape' 0:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided' 4:09 Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs 1:14 Former Wilson track star Darrell Robinson makes hometown visit 2:50 Senior dance troupe displays hilarious booty-shaking moves for W.N.B.A. 1:02 Watch: Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is 4A hurdles queen, wins two state titles Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Derek Barron first started golf as a junior at Emerald Ridge High School. Now 15 years later, he will play in his first US Open starting next week at Erin Hills in Wisconsin Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

