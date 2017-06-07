Ryan Moore, left, and Michael Putnam, right stretch before starting on the first hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Buick Invitational in 2007.
Ryan Moore, left, and Michael Putnam, right stretch before starting on the first hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Buick Invitational in 2007. Denis Poroy AP
Ryan Moore, left, and Michael Putnam, right stretch before starting on the first hole on the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Buick Invitational in 2007. Denis Poroy AP

Sports

June 07, 2017 5:29 PM

Moore withdraws from US Open with shoulder injury; Michael Putnam gets in

ERIN, Wis.

Ryan Moore has withdrawn from the U.S. Open with a shoulder injury that will keep him out for three to four weeks.

Moore was replaced by Michael Putnam, the first alternate from a 36-hole qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and the odd man out in a 4-for-3 playoff Tuesday morning. In a coincidence, Moore and Putnam both grew up near Chambers Bay, site of the 2015 U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open starts June 15 at Erin Hills.

Jeremy Moore, his brother and manager, said Wednesday that while the strained shoulder is a minor injury, Moore’s doctor recommended he take time off to let it heal. He is expected back at full health. Putnam hit the opening shot in the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. This will be his fourth U.S. Open.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 2:23

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday 0:45

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday

View More Video

Sports Videos