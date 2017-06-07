New York Yankees' CC Sabathia delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in New York.
Sports

June 07, 2017 6:58 PM

Sabathia wins 5th straight, leads Yankees over Red Sox 8-0

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

CC Sabathia won his fifth straight start to beat Rick Porcello in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners, and Chris Carter drove in four runs with a three-run homer and an RBI single that led the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night.

Sabathia (7-2), who had last won five in a row in April 2012, allowed five hits in eight innings, his longest outing since April 2015. He walked none and struck out five — four of them looking.

The left-hander has a 1.11 ERA during his streak, and all five wins followed losses by Masahiro Tanaka, who had supplanted Sabathia as New York's ace. Sabathia was removed after 95 pitches, denying him a chance for his first shutout since 2011.

Jonathan Holder finished with a perfect ninth. Boston's final 15 hitters went down in order.

