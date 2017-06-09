Guest watch a match on Chatrier court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris.
Guest watch a match on Chatrier court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris. Christophe Ena AP Photo
Guest watch a match on Chatrier court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris. Christophe Ena AP Photo

Sports

June 09, 2017 3:47 AM

AP PHOTOS: Colors from the French Open

The Associated Press
PARIS

The distinctive red clay. The quintessentially Parisian style. The French Open.

Not only is the tennis tournament at Roland Garros the zenith of the clay-court season, but it has a flair all its own, starting with the bright red surface it is played on.

Despite the concrete look from the outside, there is a sea of color on the inside. The red clay is the main attraction, but the unassuming deck chairs and even the chic uniforms of the hosts and hostesses add to the elegance.

Even some of the spectators wear complimentary Roland Garros Panama hats, a touch flair that would be lacking anywhere else.

It's not a new phenomenon. There's a glamour and flamboyance at the French Open that harks back to the days of Suzanne Lenglen -- a player held in such high esteem in France that the second court at Roland Garros was renamed in her honor 20 years ago.

Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the U.S. Open all have their own defining features, to be sure, but Roland Garros does have that certain "je ne sais quoi."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 2:23

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday 0:45

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday

View More Video

Sports Videos