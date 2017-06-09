Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, left, and Britain's Andy Murray pose before their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Paris.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, left, and Britain's Andy Murray pose before their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Paris. Michel Euler AP Photo
Sports

June 09, 2017 5:24 AM

The Latest: Murray wins first set in French Open semifinals

The Associated Press
PARIS

The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Andy Murray has won the opening set against third-seeded Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semifinals, in a match featuring brilliant shots.

Murray, who fended off a set point in the tiebreaker, made just 10 unforced errors to Wawrinka's 23 as he took the first set 7-6 (6), clinching it when the Swiss netted a return.

Murray dropped serve in the seventh game, but he broke straight back.

___

1:00 p.m.

The first men's semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain is facing third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wawrinka is the 2015 champion at Roland Garros.

___

12:55 p.m.

Rafael Nadal can become only the third man in history to make 10 appearances in the final at one Grand Slam tournament with a victory over Dominic Thiem in the French Open semifinals.

Thiem, an Austrian seeded sixth at Roland Garros, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

They will be second on Court Philippe Chatrier, after top-ranked Andy Murray takes on third-seeded Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.

Murray has dropped three sets in five matches at Roland Garros. Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set so far.

