Sports

June 09, 2017 5:22 AM

'Gladbach agrees deal to sign Zakaria from Young Boys Bern

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Borussia Moenchengladbach says it is on the verge of signing Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria from Young Boys Bern in a deal reportedly worth around 10 million euros ($11.2 million).

The Bundesliga club says the 20-year-old Zakaria is to sign a contract to 2022 on Friday.

'Gladbach hopes Zakaria will fill the position left by Mahmoud Dahoud, who joined league rival Borussia Dortmund.

Zakaria, who rose though the youth ranks at Servette FC in Geneva, started as a striker and was brought back to defense before finding his current position in central midfield. He made six appearances for Servette's senior team before joining Young Boys in 2015.

He has made three appearances for Switzerland.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years 2:23

Seahawks LT George Fant: Mom's Southern cooking = gaining 70lbs in less than 2 years
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday 0:45

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday

View More Video

Sports Videos