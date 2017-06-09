FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo Schalke's head coach Markus Weinzierl listens to the media at a press conference prior the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Ajax Amsterdam in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
June 09, 2017 8:13 AM

Schalke fires Markus Weinzierl as coach, appoints Tedesco

The Associated Press
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany

Schalke has fired Markus Weinzierl as coach after only one season and appointed Domenico Tedesco in his place.

The Bundesliga club says the 31-year-old Tedesco will take over with immediate effect and get a two-year deal.

Tedesco took over second-division club Erzgebirge Aue in March and saved it from relegation. He previously coached junior ranks at Hoffenheim and Stuttgart.

Schalke finished 10th in the Bundesliga and blew its chances of European soccer when it failed to win any of its last three games. It lost more games than it won.

