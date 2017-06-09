Sports

Utah's Kyle Whittingham receives extension through 2021

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has signed an extension to keep him in charge of the program through 2021.

Whittingham previously signed an extension in January 2016 to keep him through 2020. That extension paid him $3.3 million per year.

Through 12 seasons as head coach, Whittingham has a 104-50 record. The Utes finished 9-4 in 2016. Utah had its best season as a member of the Pac-12 in 2015 with a 10-3 record and a No. 3 ranking at one point.

Whittingham was hired as Utah's defensive line coach in 1994 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1995. He succeeded Urban Meyer as coach for the 2005 season.

The Utes have not had fewer than nine wins in a season since 2013.

