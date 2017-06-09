Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, left, is tended to by assistant trainer Brian Ebel after colliding with Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen as McCutchen safely stole third in the second inning of an interleague baseball game in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Machado was pulled from the lineup in the fourth inning.
Sports

June 09, 2017 6:24 PM

Orioles put reliever O'Day on DL; Machado out again

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Darren O'Day has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, a significant blow to the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen heading into a three-game series against the AL East-rival New York Yankees.

The move Friday was made retroactive to Wednesday. Right-hander Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to replace O'Day.

In addition, All-Star third baseman Manny Machado was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive night. He injured his left hand and wrist when he was spiked by Pittsburgh star Andrew McCutchen on a double steal Wednesday.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter says Machado is feeling a little better but still a little sore and would be available on a limited basis. Showalter says the team will soon reach a point when it needs to decide whether Machado must go on the DL.

