June 09, 2017 6:32 PM

Santa Anita cancels 2 more days of upcoming races

The Associated Press
ARCADIA, Calif.

Santa Anita is cancelling two days of racing over the next two weeks because of a shortage of entries.

Track officials said Friday a pair of three-day weeks, starting June 16 and June 23, will be run ahead of a five-day closing week that starts June 30. It's the third time the track has canceled racing since the spring-summer meet began. The first time was April 27.

Santa Anita is adding extra races this weekend to make up for canceling Thursday's card.

There was an average of 8.7 horses entered this week compared to 6.9 horses last week.

The spring-summer meet ends July 4.

