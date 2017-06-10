Sports

June 10, 2017 12:34 AM

2017 Associated Press Boys All-State Team

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

The 2017 Kentucky high school boys' All-State basketball team, as selected by members of The Associated Press (with school and position):

___

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Taveion Hollingsworth, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar, G

___

FIRST TEAM

Taveion Hollingsworth, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar, G

Terry Taylor, Bowling Green, F

Jake Ohmer, Scott, G

Tim Dalton, Lawrence County, F

Tavin Lovan, Franklin-Simpson, F

___

SECOND TEAM

Chris Vogt, Graves County, C

Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville, F

Mason Blair, Johnson Central, G

Zion Harmon, Bowling Green, G

Cole VonHandorf, Covington Catholic, G

Korbin Spencer, Elliott County, G

___

HONORABLE MENTION:

Cameron Carmical, Harlan County, G; Michael Moreno, Scott County, F; Jaylen Sebree, Christian County, G; Zach Hopewell, Apollo, G; Andrew Taylor, Corbin, G; Chase Porter, Elliott County, G; Hadyn Roe, West Carter, F; James Baker, Meade County, F; Jay Scrubb, Louisville Trinity, G; Markelle Turner, Knox Central, G; Mickey Pearson, John Hardin, G; Peyton Broughton, North Laurel, G; Preston English, Murray, G; Sean McNeil, Cooper, G; Torell Carter, Letcher, G; Adam Kunkel, Cooper, G; Clivonte Patterson, Louisville Ballard, F; Cole Crace, Johnson Central, G; Damon Tobler, Perry County Central, G; DeAngelo Wilson, Bowling Green, G; Hunter Kenser, Boyd County, F; Jake Duby, Lexington Sayre, G; Jared Grubb, South Laurel, G; Jaylon Hall, Louisville Doss, G; JJ Ramey, South Laurel, F; Luke Johnson, Lexington Catholic, G; Mike Hubbert, Greenup County, F; Steven Cager, Hopkinsville, G; Steven Fitzgerald, Pulaski County, F; Tony Jackson, North Hardin, G; Trent Lefevers, Pineville, G.

___

COACH OF THE YEAR

D.G. Sherrill, Bowling Green

