Pride literally goes before the fall for this overzealous MLB fan racing a mascot

History has shown, over and over and over again, that celebrating before you finish the job, especially in sports, is a risky, if not downright terrible, move.
Yet somehow, people still haven’t learned, though rarely in such hilarious and humiliating fashion as happened Friday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta during an MLB game between the hometown Braves and the New York Mets.
Some background: The Freeze is a costumed superhero that races fans around the warning track of the stadium. But unlike other famous mascot races around baseball, The Freeze is no joke. He’s got some serious wheels, so much so that fans get a large head start, somewhere in the vicinity of 200 feet, according to USA Today.
The Freeze debuted this year, and judging by his Twitter account, he’s only lost once, in his very first race on May 19. Since then, it’s been all Freeze. Or so it seemed, until last night a particularly fleet-footed young man in a Braves T-shirt seemed to have the sprinter beat.
Until, you guessed it, he celebrated too soon.
Unsurprisingly, video of the race got the attention of the game’s announcers, who showed it during the broadcast, and it has subsequently exploded on social media, resulting in more than 31,000 retweets as of Saturday afternoon.
As for the identities of the poor fan, as well as The Freeze himself, that remains a mystery.
Comments