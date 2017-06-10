Sports

Gray scores 24 to help Sparks beat Mercury 89-87

Chelsea Gray scored 24 points and tied her career high with eight assists to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-87 on Saturday night.

Candace Parker finished with 14 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 13, and Essence Carson and Alana Beard scored 12 apiece for Los Angeles (5-3). Beard added a late steal that helped seal the win.

Brittney Griner's short hook shot pulled the Mercury (5-4) within two points with 2:03 to play and neither team scored again until Parker hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 47 seconds left to make it 87-82. Diana Taurasi answered with two free throws but, after Gray missed a shot on the other end, Beard stole a pass from Leilani Mitchell and was immediately fouled by Taurasi. Beard made the second of two free throws to give the Sparks an 88-84 lead. Taurasi hit a quick 3 to make it a one-point game but, after Gray made 1 of 2 free throws, Taurasi's potential winning shot from just inside half court fell short as time expired.

Taurasi led Phoenix with 27 points, including six 3-pointers. Griner added 21 points and nine rebounds.

