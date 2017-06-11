New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes 52) follows through on a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes 52) follows through on a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.

Sports

June 11, 2017 9:58 AM

Cespedes available to pinch-hit, returning to lineup Monday

By GEORGE HENRY Associated Press
ATLANTA

Mets manager Terry Collins says slugger Yoenis Cespedes is available to pinch-hit Sunday and will return to the lineup for the following two games when New York hosts the Chicago Cubs.

Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return Saturday from a left hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list for six weeks. Collins has said several times over the past few days that Cespedes will be eased back into regular playing time.

Cespedes, signed last November to a $110 million, four-year contract, has suffered multiple injuries the past two years. He said after Saturday's 6-1 win over Atlanta that he's comfortable with the team's approach to rest him periodically during the next week.

Since Aug. 1, 2015, the Mets are 120-89 when Cespedes plays in a game and 32-41 when he doesn't.

New York made two roster moves Sunday, recalling right-hander Seth Lugo from a rehab assignment and optioning reliever Tyler Pill and infielder T.J. Rivera to Triple-A Las Vegas. Lugo, sidelined all season with right elbow inflammation, hasn't pitched in the majors since last Sept. 28.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back.

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back. 2:00

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back.
Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows 1:59

Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows
New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft

View More Video

Sports Videos