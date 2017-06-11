LeBron says he'd want Magic, Jordan as his 3-on-3 teammates

FILE - This Sept. 21, 1991 file photo shows Michael Jordan, left, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson holding their uniforms for the 1992 US Olympic Basketball team in Chicago. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James knows who his dream teammates would be in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics _ Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. James didn’t think he would consider playing in the new Olympic event in the Tokyo Games, but is happy it was added. Ralf-Finn Hestoft, file AP Photo