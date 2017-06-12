Warriors fans celebrate NBA title with street party

Golden State Warriors' fans are breakdancing at an intersection in downtown Oakland and honking their horns in San Francisco streets to celebrate their team's latest NBA title.
The party began as soon as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to clinch the championship in five games Monday night.
A rowdy crowd had gathered in an Oakland intersection, where fans cheering their team made a circle to watch several men breakdance. In San Francisco people hanged out of their cars waving blue and gold flags while honking their horns. There were no immediate reports of any violence, vandalism or arrests.
The Warriors won in 2015 before the Cavaliers made their historic comeback last year. Then it was Golden State's time again.
