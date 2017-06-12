Tough rough: US Open conditions can rob drama from a major

FILE - In this July 17, 2016, file photo, Phil Mickelson, of the United States, left, congratulates Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. Erin Hills is the longest U.S. Open course in history. The rough is thick, as usual. It may make for an ultimate test of golf, but those expecting another major showdown between Stenson and Mickelson, a la last year’s British Open, or Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, a la this year’s Masters, might be disappointed. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo