Floyd Mayweather makes it official: He will fight UFC champ Conor McGregor on Aug. 26

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is coming out of retirement to fight once more. And his opponent will be a man who has never boxed professionally in his life.
UFC champ and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor will square off against Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, Mayweather announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.
Mayweather and McGregor are both superstars in their respective sports, and speculation about a potential crossover fight between the two has been around since 2015, when McGregor said offhand in an interview with talk show host Conan O’Brien that he would be willing to fight McGregor, per ESPN.
McGregor signed a deal with UFC head Dana White that would allow him to box against Mayweather in mid-May, and has since pushed for Mayweather, who retired in 2015, to commit to the fight.
The fight itself will take place at the MGM Grand Arena and is scheduled to last 12 rounds. The fight will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules.
THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017
Mayweather will fight at the relatively advanced age of 41, while McGregor is just 28. However, Mayweather, who has a perfect 49-0 record, is the huge favorite over McGregor. Early Wednesday, before the fight was announced, ABC News reported that major Las Vegas sportsbooks had Mayweather as a -900 favorite, meaning bettors must wager $900 to win $100. McGregor, meanwhile, is listed at 700.
Still, the fight is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars for both fighters. It will be broadcast as pay-per-view on Showtime, with whom Mayweather has a contract. On June 5, ESPN estimated that the fight will generate $589.5 million, which would fall short of Mayweather’s biggest fight, when he faced fellow boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, but would still make it one of the biggest fights of all time.
While many in the boxing community see the fight as one-sided and uninteresting, fans of MMA and UFC believe McGregor could pull off the upset.
The fight is also likely to be lucrative for White, who orchestrated McGregor’s side of the deal and has been vocal about his desire to help one of his top fighters take Mayweather on in the boxing ring.
Information from the Associated Press used in this report.
