Sports

June 15, 2017 6:47 PM

Colts put recently signed running back on injured reserve

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indianapolis Colts have put veteran running back Christine Michael on the injured reserve list.

Michael signed with Indy on June 1. He has played 37 career games with Green Bay, Seattle and Dallas over the last four seasons.

To replace him on the roster, the Colts signed running back Troymaine Pope. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Pope played four games with the Seahawks and New York Jets last season, finishing with 12 carries for 44 yards.

Indy also signed receivers Harvey Binford, and Fred Brown and linebacker Jeremiah George.

To clear space on the roster, the Colts waived receivers Marcus Leak and Al-Damion Riles and defensive tackle Kristjan Sokoli.

The Colts open training camp July 29.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more 2:37

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more
Seahawks DC Kris Richard on how sharp rookie CB Shaquill Griffin is, more 2:41

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on how sharp rookie CB Shaquill Griffin is, more
Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

View More Video

Sports Videos