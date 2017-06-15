Chile's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, catches the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Romania and Chile at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Chile's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, catches the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Romania and Chile at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Mihaela Bobar AP Photo
Chile's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, catches the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Romania and Chile at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Mihaela Bobar AP Photo

Sports

June 15, 2017 11:24 PM

Chile rules out Bravo for debut against Cameroon

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Chile has ruled out goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for its Confederations Cup debut against Cameroon.

The Chilean soccer federation said the Manchester City goalkeeper has not fully recovered from a left calf injury he sustained in late April with the English club.

The latest MRI performed on the Chile captain "showed that the left calf injury has improved, but his return to play will depend on its evolution", the federation said.

Bravo will be replaced by Johnny Herrera for the Group B opener on Sunday in Moscow.

Chile also has matches against Germany in Kazan next Thursday, and Australia on June 25 in the Russian capital.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more 2:37

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more
Seahawks DC Kris Richard on how sharp rookie CB Shaquill Griffin is, more 2:41

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on how sharp rookie CB Shaquill Griffin is, more
Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

View More Video

Sports Videos