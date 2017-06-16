Chile no golden generation despite success, says Jara

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Chile's Eduardo Vargas, right, celebrates after scoring during the international friendly soccer match between Romania and Chile at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania. Chile may be more successful than ever, but don’t call it a golden generation. A Chilean team boasting Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal won the country’s first major trophy with victory in the Copa America in 2015, followed swiftly by another win in last year’s centenary competition. Mihaela Bobar, File AP Photo