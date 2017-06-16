Sports hernias putting strain on hockey players of all ages

FILE- In this Saturday, May 21, 2016, file photo, Brandon Wheat Kings' Nolan Patrick, left, and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies' Anthony-John Greer are separated as they scuffle during third period CHL Memorial Cup hockey action in Red Deer, Alberta. Patrick missed a chunk of his draft year after sports hernia surgery, which is so becoming more and more common among hockey players, even young ones, that it’s almost like Tommy John Surgery for pitchers. The unnatural motion of skating causes abdominal injuries that require surgery, but the recovery time is so drastically different from player to player. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jeff McIntosh