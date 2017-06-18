Vegas holds trade cards during expansion draft window

FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee attends a news conference in Las Vegas. Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. John Locher, File AP Photo