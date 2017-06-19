Kansas City Royals hitter Eric Hosmer rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 19, 2017.
Kansas City Royals hitter Eric Hosmer rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 19, 2017. Colin E. Braley AP Photo
Sports

June 19, 2017 8:39 PM

Merrifield, Hammel help Royals to 4-2 victory over Red Sox

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Monday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Jason Hammel (4-6) pitched seven sharp innings before turning it over to Mike Minor, who loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth. No. 9 hitter Christian Vazquez proceeded to send a slow bounder toward third base that Cheslor Cuthbert fielded cleanly and fired to first to end the threat.

Kelvin Herrera worked around Andrew Benintendi's triple in the ninth for his 16th save.

Red Sox reliever Blaine Boyer (0-1), who wriggled out of a jam in the sixth, gave up Merrifield's bouncing RBI single in the seventh.

    

