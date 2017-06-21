Athletes of the year: The best HS senior female athletes in the South Sound

4A NPSL – CASCADE
4A NPSL Cascade athlete of the year: Ginny Mehl, Tahoma — Her 12 varsity letters should say enough. Mehl, who is also the TNT overall senior female athlete of the year, had her pick of playing volleyball, basketball or track and field in college and chose the University of Washington to throw the shot put, javelin, discus and maybe hammer. She won two state shot put titles. Kentridge’s Olivia Van der Jagt will be at UW, too, as a soccer player.
Hazen – Kirsten Timm
Kennedy Catholic – Miyu Miyashita
Kentlake – Katie Beliveau
Kentridge – Olivia Van der Jagt
Kentwood – Alexia “Bebe” Thomas
Mount Rainier – Ainsley Keane
4A NPSL – OLYMPIC
4A NPSL Olympic athlete of the year: Jasmine Pleasants, Thomas Jefferson — She’s a two-time state wrestling champion, but she also competed in soccer and track and field for Jefferson. This league also included Boise State University volleyball singee Kiley Lewis of Auburn Mountainview and Seattle University women’s basketball signee McKenzi Williams of Auburn Riverside.
Auburn – Anevay Avila
Auburn Mountainview – Kiley Lewis
Auburn Riverside – McKenzi Williams
Decatur – Gabby Boyd
Enumclaw – Madison Bosik
Federal Way – Kayley Cruz
Todd Beamer – Claire Hansen
4A SPSL
4A SPSL athlete of the year: Brooklyn Bartelson, Puyallup — Earned nine varsity letters over three sports (four in wrestling, three in softball, two in soccer). Bartelson was a state wrestling champion this year, has a 3.92 GPA and is headed to Simon Fraser University. Her sister, Jordyn, was the TNT senior female athlete of the year last year. Sumner’s Jordan Thompson, a Gonzaga signee, was the TNT All-Area soccer player of the year and Rogers’ Jelani Heath is headed to the University of North Carolina for track and field after winning back-to-back state titles. Curtis’ Willow Lopez-Silvers had a 3.778 GPA and will swim next year at Iona (New York).
Bellarmine Prep – McKenzie Schwan
Curtis – Willow Lopez-Silvers
Emerald Ridge – Audrey Fernandez
Graham-Kapowsin – Kashayla Robinson
Olympia – Lauren Wilson
Rogers – Jelani Heath
South Kitsap – Paxton DePoe
Sumner – Jordan Thompson
3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE
3A PCL athlete of the year: Josie Matz, Wilson — Matz is headed to the University of Portland after setting Wilson’s all-time scoring record and earning this year’s PCL MVP. She also has a 3.8 cumulative GPA. Lincoln’s Alexis Choy reached state back-to-back years in tennis, Bethel’s Ghionna Porreca reached the playoffs in soccer, basketball and softball, including leading soccer to state for the first time in school history, and Stadium’s Vanessa Higgins lettered four years in basketball and three years in volleyball.
Bethel – Ghionna Porreca
Bonney Lake – Payton Mitchell
Lakes – Breanyah Mitchell
Lincoln – Alexis Choy
Mount Tahoma – Analaya Ramirez
Spanaway Lake – Kailee Williams
Stadium – Vanessa Higgins
3A SOUTH SOUND CONFERENCE
3A SSC athlete of the year: Ally Choate, Yelm — Choate earned TNT softball player of the year in leading the Tornados to the 3A state title game. She’ll head to Seattle University to continue playing and had a 3.879 GPA. Gig Harbor’s Abby Nordquist started on the Tides’ soccer, basketball and softball teams — which all reached the state tournament. Also had a 3.9 GPA.
Capital – Chloe Lamenzo
Central Kitsap – Katlin Downey
Gig Harbor – Abby Nordquist
North Thurston – Lucie Doran
Peninsula – Mackenzie Walch
Shelton – Matti Mecham
Timberline – Natalie Stark
2A SPSL — MOUNTAIN
2A SPSL Mountain athlete of the year: Kendall Bird, White River — She was the 2A SPSL Mountain MVP in both volleyball and basketball. She set the school’s all-time scoring record, was TNT All-Area player of the year and is headed to the University of San Diego.
Fife – Courtney Morton
Franklin Pierce – Alexius Foster
Lindbergh – Feven Fessehatzion
Washington – Makiya Thomas
2A SPSL — SOUND
2A SPSL Sound athlete of the year: Sydney Banyai, Orting — She was a team captain and league MVP in soccer and first-team all-league in softball. Banyai also played basketball and had a 3.025 GPA.
Clover Park – Thandie Sacopia
Eatonville – Natasha Henley
Highline – Carson Torres
River Ridge – Mason East
Steilacoom – Brianna Galvan
Tylee – Maiah Graham
OTHERS
Black Hills – Emma Duff
Cascade Christian – Kierstin Patefield
Charles Wright – Sophie Hinz
Life Christian – Alyssa Donaldson
Northwest Christian – Heidi Sowers
Tacoma Baptist – Madelynn Kitselman
Vashon Island – Eva Anderson
Tumwater – Sierra Snyder
