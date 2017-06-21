Tahoma's Ginny Mehl throws the shot put during the 4A girls shot put event at the Track and Field Championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Mehl won the shot put event.
June 21, 2017 8:28 PM

Athletes of the year: The best HS senior female athletes in the South Sound

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

4A NPSL – CASCADE

4A NPSL Cascade athlete of the year: Ginny Mehl, Tahoma — Her 12 varsity letters should say enough. Mehl, who is also the TNT overall senior female athlete of the year, had her pick of playing volleyball, basketball or track and field in college and chose the University of Washington to throw the shot put, javelin, discus and maybe hammer. She won two state shot put titles. Kentridge’s Olivia Van der Jagt will be at UW, too, as a soccer player.

Hazen – Kirsten Timm

Kennedy Catholic – Miyu Miyashita

Kentlake – Katie Beliveau

Kentridge – Olivia Van der Jagt

Kentwood – Alexia “Bebe” Thomas

Mount Rainier – Ainsley Keane

4A NPSL – OLYMPIC

4A NPSL Olympic athlete of the year: Jasmine Pleasants, Thomas Jefferson — She’s a two-time state wrestling champion, but she also competed in soccer and track and field for Jefferson. This league also included Boise State University volleyball singee Kiley Lewis of Auburn Mountainview and Seattle University women’s basketball signee McKenzi Williams of Auburn Riverside.

Auburn – Anevay Avila

Auburn Mountainview – Kiley Lewis

Auburn Riverside – McKenzi Williams

Decatur – Gabby Boyd

Enumclaw – Madison Bosik

Federal Way – Kayley Cruz

Todd Beamer – Claire Hansen

4A SPSL

4A SPSL athlete of the year: Brooklyn Bartelson, Puyallup — Earned nine varsity letters over three sports (four in wrestling, three in softball, two in soccer). Bartelson was a state wrestling champion this year, has a 3.92 GPA and is headed to Simon Fraser University. Her sister, Jordyn, was the TNT senior female athlete of the year last year. Sumner’s Jordan Thompson, a Gonzaga signee, was the TNT All-Area soccer player of the year and Rogers’ Jelani Heath is headed to the University of North Carolina for track and field after winning back-to-back state titles. Curtis’ Willow Lopez-Silvers had a 3.778 GPA and will swim next year at Iona (New York).

Bellarmine Prep – McKenzie Schwan

Curtis – Willow Lopez-Silvers

Emerald Ridge – Audrey Fernandez

Graham-Kapowsin – Kashayla Robinson

Olympia – Lauren Wilson

Rogers – Jelani Heath

South Kitsap – Paxton DePoe

Sumner – Jordan Thompson

3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE

3A PCL athlete of the year: Josie Matz, Wilson — Matz is headed to the University of Portland after setting Wilson’s all-time scoring record and earning this year’s PCL MVP. She also has a 3.8 cumulative GPA. Lincoln’s Alexis Choy reached state back-to-back years in tennis, Bethel’s Ghionna Porreca reached the playoffs in soccer, basketball and softball, including leading soccer to state for the first time in school history, and Stadium’s Vanessa Higgins lettered four years in basketball and three years in volleyball.

Bethel – Ghionna Porreca

Bonney Lake – Payton Mitchell

Lakes – Breanyah Mitchell

Lincoln – Alexis Choy

Mount Tahoma – Analaya Ramirez

Spanaway Lake – Kailee Williams

Stadium – Vanessa Higgins

3A SOUTH SOUND CONFERENCE

3A SSC athlete of the year: Ally Choate, Yelm — Choate earned TNT softball player of the year in leading the Tornados to the 3A state title game. She’ll head to Seattle University to continue playing and had a 3.879 GPA. Gig Harbor’s Abby Nordquist started on the Tides’ soccer, basketball and softball teams — which all reached the state tournament. Also had a 3.9 GPA.

Capital – Chloe Lamenzo

Central Kitsap – Katlin Downey

Gig Harbor – Abby Nordquist

North Thurston – Lucie Doran

Peninsula – Mackenzie Walch

Shelton – Matti Mecham

Timberline – Natalie Stark

2A SPSL — MOUNTAIN

2A SPSL Mountain athlete of the year: Kendall Bird, White River — She was the 2A SPSL Mountain MVP in both volleyball and basketball. She set the school’s all-time scoring record, was TNT All-Area player of the year and is headed to the University of San Diego.

Fife – Courtney Morton

Franklin Pierce – Alexius Foster

Lindbergh – Feven Fessehatzion

Washington – Makiya Thomas

2A SPSL — SOUND

2A SPSL Sound athlete of the year: Sydney Banyai, Orting — She was a team captain and league MVP in soccer and first-team all-league in softball. Banyai also played basketball and had a 3.025 GPA.

Clover Park – Thandie Sacopia

Eatonville – Natasha Henley

Highline – Carson Torres

River Ridge – Mason East

Steilacoom – Brianna Galvan

Tylee – Maiah Graham

OTHERS

Black Hills – Emma Duff

Cascade Christian – Kierstin Patefield

Charles Wright – Sophie Hinz

Life Christian – Alyssa Donaldson

Northwest Christian – Heidi Sowers

Tacoma Baptist – Madelynn Kitselman

Vashon Island – Eva Anderson

Tumwater – Sierra Snyder

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year

