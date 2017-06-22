Baseball Capsules

Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.
Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.
Arizona took two of three in the NL West matchup and is now tied with Colorado for second place in the division behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won 12 of 14 and are a season-high 19 games above .500.
Godley (3-1) gave up a home run to Charlie Blackmon to lead off the first inning, but shut down the Rockies from there. He allowed three runs and four hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the eighth.
The Diamondbacks hit a Colorado rookie pitcher hard for the second straight night. Wednesday they scored 10 runs in the fourth off Jeff Hoffman, and Thursday they battered right-hander Antonio Senzatela (9-3) for nine runs in five innings.
ASTROS 12, ATHLETICS 9
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Reddick homered and scored four runs, Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez each went deep for Houston.
The major league-leading Astros completed a four-game sweep with their 10th straight victory in Oakland and their 15th win in 16 games against the A's overall. They've won 12 of their last 14 road games. Their 27-8 record away from home is the best in the majors.
Reddick also doubled, tripled and drew a walk, and Marisnick and Gonzalez each drove in three runs.
David Paulino (2-0) struck out six and gave up three runs, seven hits and two walks. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander struck out five of his first six batters in his sixth career start.
Astros center fielder George Springer left with a left hand contusion after being struck by a fastball from Jesse Hahn (3-5) leading off the game. The ball also grazed Springer's left shoulder. He's day-to-day.
WHITE SOX 9, TWINS 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the Chicago White Sox beat Minnesota after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.
Quintana (4-8) departed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing 113 pitches. He scattered just five singles while striking out nine without a walk for his second consecutive victory.
Rookie Nik Turley (0-2) recorded only two outs, allowing six hits and five runs before the first of five Twins relievers — including backup catcher Chris Gimenez — was summoned. The White Sox had seven runs before the Twins even got eight outs.
Matt Davidson had three hits and a home run, and Adam Engel had four hits and the first two RBIs of his career.
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corey Knebel broke Aroldis Chapman's modern-era record for consecutive games by a reliever with a strikeout at a season's start, fanning a batter for the 38th straight game and closing out the win.
Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip leading off the ninth. The 25-year-old right-hander retired Elias Diaz and Andrew McCutchen on popouts, finishing a four-hitter for his 12th save in 15 chances. Chapman had set the mark as part of a streak of 49 games for Cincinnati that began in August 2013 and ended the following August.
Travis Shaw drove in three runs with a homer and two doubles, and he came within inches of a second home run. Chase Anderson (6-2) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings.
Ivan Nova (7-5) gave up four runs and 11 hits — matching his career high — in seven innings. He threw a season-high 107 pitches.
ANGELS 10, YANKEES 5
NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcame Aaron Judge's major league-leading 25th home run to beat the Yankees.
The Angels took advantage of three errors and two wild pitches — including a heater by Dellin Betances that sailed to the backstop — during a late surge. Los Angeles sent the AL East leaders to their eighth loss in nine games.
Cameron Maybin led off the game with a home run against Luis Severino (5-3). But with the Angels trailing 5-4, it was Maybin's potential double-play grounder that skipped past second baseman Starlin Castro for an error and set up the comeback.
Yusmeiro Petit (2-0) tossed two perfect innings in relief of starter Jesse Chavez, who labored through 93 pitches in just four innings. Petit and three other relievers retired 14 straight batters until Chris Carter singled with two outs in the ninth.
PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning, Freddy Galvis and Tommy Joseph homered, and the Phillies ended a five-game losing streak.
Joseph drove in three runs as Philadelphia, a major league-worst 23-48, won for just the second time in 15 games.
Nola (4-5) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in 7 1/3 innings and struck out eight.
Paul DeJong homered leading off the eighth, pulling the Cardinals to 3-1, and Matt Carpenter walked with one out. Pat Neshek relieved and got Tommy Pham to ground into an inning-ending double play, and Luis Garcia followed with a perfect ninth.
Carlos Martinez (6-6) gave up three runs — two earned — and six hits with four strikeouts in six innings. The Cardinals, who made three errors, had won their previous five games against the Phillies.
RANGERS 11, BLUE JAYS 4
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs, and Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers off Marcus Stroman (7-4).
Gomez has five homers in his six games since returning from the disabled list last week after missing a month with a right hamstring strain. His three-run shot in the third ricocheted off the left-field foul pole and put Texas up 6-0, then he added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Cesar Valdez. Texas (36-36) won for the ninth time in 13 games to get back to .500 before playing 20 of its next 26 games on the road.
The Blue Jays (35-37), who beat Texas in the AL Division Series each of the past two seasons, lost for the ninth straight time when they had a chance to reach .500 for the first time this season. They have been outscored 73-24 in those nine losses.
Martin Perez (4-6) went six innings, and all four runs he allowed came in the fifth.
CUBS 11, MARLINS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Addison Russell had four hits, including a home run, to pace the Chicago Cubs past the Marlins.
Kris Bryant had a three-run homer, Willson Contreras added a two-run shot and Ian Happ also had four hits and drove in a pair for the Cubs, who have won four of five. Russell had two RBIs.
Jake Arrieta (7-5) pitched seven innings, allowing one run and six hits. He struck out three and also picked up two of the Cubs' 16 hits.
It was the first of an 11-game, 11-day trip for the Cubs, who entered having won six of their previous 22 road games.
Jeff Locke (0-3) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings for the Marlins.
INDIANS 6, ORIOLES 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Jackson had three hits and three RBIs, Erik Gonzalez homered and the Cleveland Indians won three of four from the Orioles to complete a 7-1 road trip that began with a four-game sweep of Minnesota.
Cleveland has scored at least five runs and reached double figures in hits over nine consecutive games, and homered in 11 straight.
Baltimore's beleaguered pitching staff was overmatched against that kind of firepower. The Orioles were outscored 28-10 in the series and now have given up at least five runs in 19 straight games, one short of the major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.
Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger (3-3) walked four and hit two batters in five innings, but he only gave up two runs to earn his first win in five starts since May 20. Wade Miley (3-5) took the loss.
BRAVES 12, GIANTS 11
ATLANTA (AP) — Lane Adams delivered a pinch-hit, three-run homer — the first of his career — in Atlanta's eight-run fifth inning and the Braves beat Matt Cain and the San Francisco Giants in a rain-delayed game.
The Braves won three of four in the series to cap San Francisco's 1-7 road trip.
Brandon Phillips led off the big inning with a homer off Cain (3-7), the first of six straight hits. The Braves finished with nine hits in the inning. The Braves and Giants combined for seven homers, including four by Atlanta, and 31 hits. Nick Markakis hit a two-run homer in the first. Matt Adams hit his third homer of the series, and 13th of the season, in the fourth.
Rookie Jason Hursh (1-0) recorded the final two outs in the fifth in relief for his first major league win. Braves closer Jim Johnson gave up two runs in the ninth but got his 14th save in 19 chances.
Buster Posey drove in three runs with a homer and two doubles, Joe Panik led off the fifth with a homer and Brandon Belt hit his 13th homer for the Giants.
MARINERS 9, TIGERS 6
SEATTLE (AP) — Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers for their fifth straight victory. The Mariners also moved above .500 for the first time this season at 38-37.
Cano's seventh-inning grand slam off Francisco Rodriguez put the Mariners up 9-3. His two-run shot off Daniel Norris (4-5) in the third staked Moore to a 5-1 lead.
Moore (1-0), a surprise call-up Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma, allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. The 23-year-old right-hander, a second-round pick in 2015 out of Oregon State, struck out four and walked none.
Detroit got within three runs at 9-6 in the eighth with four consecutive two-out hits against Max Povse, also making his debut. Tony Zych got the final out of the eighth and Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.
DODGERS 6, METS 3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers used the long ball again to power past the New York Mets and complete a four-game sweep. Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who had a club-record 15 in the series. It is also the most the Mets have allowed in a four-game series.
After Pederson's homer off Paul Sewald (0-2), Los Angeles scored twice more in the inning on bases-loaded walks by Jerry Blevins — including one to reliever Pedro Baez (1-0) in just his third career plate appearance.
The Dodgers have won seven consecutive games and 13 of their last 14. Kenley Jansen pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and got the final four outs for his 16th save.
Curtis Granderson and Travis d'Arnaud homered for the Mets, who have lost seven of their last eight and are a season-worst 10 games under .500 at 31-41.
