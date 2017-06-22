Jonathan Isaac, right, poses for photos with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Orlando Magic as the sixth pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York.
June 22, 2017 5:33 PM

Magic draft Florida State's Isaac with sixth overall pick

By TERRANCE HARRIS Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The Orlando Magic have selected forward Jonathan Isaac with the sixth overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Isaac averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds, while shooting nearly 51 percent from the field in his only season at Florida State.

The versatile Isaac will need to get stronger in his transition to the NBA. However, his build and his game compares favorably to Kevin Durant as Isaac can create his own offense like the lean Golden State Warriors forward. Isaac has also drawn comparisons to New Orleans power forward Anthony Davis.

