June 22, 2017 5:35 PM

Wisconsin varsity basketball teams to go on shot clock.

The Associated Press
STEVENS POINT, Wis.

Wisconsin high school basketball teams will soon be on the clock.

The WIAA's Board of Control has voted to implement a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games only beginning with the 2019-20 season.

The WIAA says the board reached the decision following a lengthy discussion at a meeting on Thursday.

The shot clock vote was among a number of issues ruled on by the board. They included support for an amended recommendation for a two-year experiment to create two divisions in boys hockey starting with the 2020 state tournament.

The tourney format would feature four teams in Division 1 and four in Division 2. The smallest 32 programs by enrollment would be assigned to Division 2.

