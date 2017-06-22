Lauri Markkanen reacts after being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the seventh pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York.
Lauri Markkanen reacts after being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the seventh pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
Lauri Markkanen reacts after being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the seventh pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Sports

June 22, 2017 5:37 PM

Timberwolves take Markkanen with No. 7 pick for Bulls

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO

The Timberwolves have drafted Arizona's Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 overall pick for the Chicago Bulls after the two teams agreed to a blockbuster deal that sends three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

Two people with knowledge of the situation say the Bulls are sending Butler and the No. 16 pick for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick.

The 7-foot Markkanen gives the Bulls a shooter they lacked last season. He averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range in his lone season at Arizona.

The Bulls made the playoffs with 41 wins after missing out the previous year. But they now have a decidedly different look.

___

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year 2:03

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year
Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year 2:32

Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year
University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills 1:40

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills

View More Video

Sports Videos