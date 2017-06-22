Texas center Jarrett Allen is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Brooklyn Nets as the 22nd pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York.
Sports

June 22, 2017 7:07 PM

Nets grab Texas one-and-done big man Allen with 22nd pick

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK

The Brooklyn Nets selected big man Jarrett Allen from Texas with the 22nd pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-11 Allen, a one-and-done player for the Longhorns, averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for Texas last season.

Brooklyn had the worst record in the NBA last season (20-62) and could have had the first pick in the draft if the previous regime had not traded it to Boston in 2013 in a deal that brought Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets. The Celtics also hold Brooklyn's first-round pick next season.

Earlier this week, the Nets traded pick No. 27 and center Brook Lopez to Los Angeles for D'Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov. Russell was the second pick in the 2015 draft.

