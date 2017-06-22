TCU takes the field against Louisville in the top of the sixth inning at sunset, during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Omaha, Neb.
TCU takes the field against Louisville in the top of the sixth inning at sunset, during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. Omaha World-Herald via AP Rebbeca S. Gratz
TCU takes the field against Louisville in the top of the sixth inning at sunset, during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. Omaha World-Herald via AP Rebbeca S. Gratz

Sports

June 22, 2017 9:59 PM

16 homers in 10 games most since CWS move to TD Ameritrade

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Louisville's Logan Taylor hit the College World Series' 16th home run, the most since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011.

Taylor's homer against TCU on Thursday night came in the 10th game of the CWS. The previous high at the stadium was 15 homers in 16 games in 2015. Last year, there were 10 in 17 games.

College baseball coaches and fans bemoaned the scarcity of homers at the expansive stadium after a total of six were hit in 30 combined CWS games in 2013 and '14.

The numbers throughout college baseball increased in 2015 when the NCAA put a flat-seam ball into play to counter severe drops in offense since bat specifications changed in 2011. The new ball replaced the more wind-resistant raised-seam ball.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year 2:03

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year
Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year 2:32

Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year
University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills 1:40

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills

View More Video

Sports Videos