Donovan Mitchell poses for photos with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Denver Nuggets as the 13th pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

June 22, 2017 8:23 PM

Nuggets select Donovan Mitchell, send him to Jazz

By DENNIS GEORGATOS Associated Press
The Nuggets selected Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell with the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night but he won't be suiting up for Denver.

The Utah Jazz traded the No. 24 pick and forward Trey Lyles to the Nuggets for the rights to Mitchell. The Jazz then selected Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon with the No. 24 pick.

Lydon led Syracuse in rebounding (8.6 per game) and ranked second in scoring (13.2 points per game) last season and brings another physical presence to the Nuggets' front court.

Mitchell averaged 15.6 points and shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore. He was named All-ACC first team and was on the conference's All-Defensive team.

The third highest-scoring team in the NBA last season, the Nuggets finished the year 40-42, placing ninth in the Western Conference to just miss the playoffs.

AP Sports Writer Kareem Copeland in Salt Lake City contributed.

