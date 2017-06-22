Outspoken US swimmer Lilly King refuses to stay in her lane

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, United States' Lilly King celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. King is always willing to offer up an opinion. She doesn't care if it makes headlines, doesn't mind rubbing people the wrong way. In the staid world of swimming, that makes her really stand out. She just wishes there were more athletes willing to take a stand. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo