Anaheim Ducks keep Patrick Eaves with 3-year deal

FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Anaheim Ducks' Patrick Eaves moves the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Anaheim, Calif. Eaves has agreed to a three-year, $9.45 million contract to stay with the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim announced the deal Friday night during the NHL draft. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo