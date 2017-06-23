FC Dallas midfielder Carlos Gruezo
FC Dallas midfielder Carlos Gruezo 7) and Houston Dynamo midfielder Oscar Garcia
FC Dallas midfielder Carlos Gruezo 7) and Houston Dynamo midfielder Oscar Garcia

Sports

June 23, 2017 8:32 PM

Urruti scores, FC Dallas ties Dynamo 1-1 in Texas Derby

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 59th minute and FC Dallas tied the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Friday night in the Texas Derby.

Scored his ninth goal of the season and 10th goal in his last 16 games. Michael Barrios got behind the defense for a through ball and passed it back to the top of the box for Urruti's deflected shot.

FC Dallas (6-3-7) has won six of the last 10 games with three draws — including 0-0 on May 28 — against Houston (7-6-4).

Erick Torres opened the scoring in the 19th minute with his 11th goal. Adolfo Machado chipped the defense with a long ball and Torres won a one-one-one battle at the edge of the box for a sliding shot inside the far post.

Torres moved within two goals of Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic for the MLS lead.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sumner four-star linebacker Ben Wilson announces college commitment

Sumner four-star linebacker Ben Wilson announces college commitment 0:37

Sumner four-star linebacker Ben Wilson announces college commitment
Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year 2:03

Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year
Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year 2:32

Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year

View More Video

Sports Videos