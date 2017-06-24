FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, left, talks to coach Juan Pizzi during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Colombia in Barranquilla, Colombia. Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi says Claudio Bravo is fit again and could start in goal against Australia at the Confederations Cup on Sunday. Bravo hasn't played since April 27, when he injured his calf for Manchester City in a derby game with Manchester United.
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, left, talks to coach Juan Pizzi during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Colombia in Barranquilla, Colombia. Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi says Claudio Bravo is fit again and could start in goal against Australia at the Confederations Cup on Sunday. Bravo hasn't played since April 27, when he injured his calf for Manchester City in a derby game with Manchester United. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo

June 24, 2017 4:16 AM

Claudio Bravo fit again, says Chile coach

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Claudio Bravo is fit again and could start in goal against Australia at the Confederations Cup on Sunday, Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said Saturday.

Bravo — who is Chile's joint most-capped player with Alexis Sanchez — hasn't played since April 27, when he injured his calf for Manchester City in a derby game with Manchester United.

"Claudio is fit, he's managed to train the last couple of days just like his other teammates," Pizzi said. "He's ready and available to play."

Pizzi brushed off concerns about a lack of match fitness, saying that "quite obviously we take into account that factor" but players like Bravo are "are of such good quality that it isn't that important they haven't played in the last couple of months."

Stand-in Johnny Herrera played in Chile's 2-0 group stage win over Cameroon and Thursday's 1-1 draw with Germany.

Gary Medel was substituted with a minor injury while playing in defense for Chile against Germany. Teammate Francisco Silva said Saturday that Medel had complained of "a very small muscle contraction issue" but was now fit.

Pizzi said he will aim to tire out Australia with Chile's trademark all-action style, even though his team struggled for energy in the latter stages against Germany.

"This energy drop we had in the second half didn't damage us too much because the opposing team couldn't maintain a high pace because of the demands we'd imposed on them," Pizzi said of the Germany game.

"We're going to try to get (the Australians) tired as well and use this to beat our opponent, and we hope this is going to translate into goals."

