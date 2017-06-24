Sports

June 24, 2017 7:09 AM

UMaine acting baseball coach takes job on a permanent basis

The Associated Press
ORONO, Maine

University of Maine acting baseball coach Nick Derba is taking the job on a permanent basis.

Derba has been serving on an interim basis since Steve Trimper left in December to become head coach at Stetson College in Florida. The university on Friday announced a three-year contract for Derba.

University of Maine Athletics Director Karlton Creech said Derba proved himself, and that he has confidence Derba will recruit high-caliber talent. This past season, the 31-year-old Derba led the Black Bears to their highest win total in four years.

Derba has been on the coaching staff for four years at UMaine. Last year, he earned a master of business administration degree.

