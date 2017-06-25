Sports

June 25, 2017 5:24 AM

Valentino Rossi wins Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, Petrucci 2nd

The Associated Press
ASSEN, Netherlands

Valentino Rossi held off Danilo Petrucci to win the TT Assen MotoGP race Sunday as championship leader Maverick Vinales crashed out and slipped to second in the standings.

It was Yamaha rider Rossi's 10th grand prix victory on the track in the northern Netherlands and his first win of the MotoGP season. Marc Marquez of Spain finished third.

"This place is always special," Rossi said. "I am so happy for me, for my team, because I'm back on the first place after one year, more or less."

Vinales' fall meant that Andrea Dovizioso went top in the championship thanks to a fifth-place finish. Rossi rose to third.

The top riders dueling for victory stayed on slick tires despite light rain that began falling midway through the race.

