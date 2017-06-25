The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up

At the annual Zeke-End basketball tournament, local NBA star Isaiah Thomas, the host, is met by the masses. They are mostly welcoming the former Curtis High School standout home after a long season with the Boston Celtics.
Tahoma's Ginny Mehl was a standout track and field, volleyball and basketball player in her four years — earning 12 varsity letters. She's heading to UW for track as The News Tribune's senior female athlete of the year.
Mount Rainier senior J.J. Young was dominant on the football field, basketball court and in three state-bound events in track and field. Not bad for the former 1B wonder. He has earned The News Tribune's 2016-17 senior male athlete of the year.