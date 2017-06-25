The Portland Timbers fans celebrates Fanendo Adi's penalty kick goal in the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Providence Park in Portland, Ore.
Sports

June 25, 2017 9:55 PM

Sounders draw with Timbers 2-2 in Cascadia Cup rivalry match

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
PORTLAND, Oregon

Clint Dempsey scored in stoppage time to earn the Seattle Sounders a 2-2 draw with the neighboring rival the Portland Timbers in a Cascadia Cup match on Sunday night.

Fanendo Adi scored his 50th career goal for Portland and Dairon Asprilla added another at the end of the first half to give the Timbers a 2-1 advantage until Dempsey's late equalizer.

The Sounders, who took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute when Joevin Jones scored on his own rebound, played a man down after Brad Evans was red-carded late in the first half.

Both teams and the Vancouver Whitecaps play in the unique-three-way Cascadia Cup, decided each season on points. The rivalry dates to 1975 when the teams were with the old North American Soccer League, but fans of the three teams christened the Cascadia Cup in 2004. Vancouver is the defending Cascadia Cup champion.

