Tebow's last week with Fireflies includes some positives

FILE- In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow looks out from the dugout before the team's minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets' high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla. General manager Sandy Alderson announced the move before the Mets' 8-2 win at San Francisco on Sunday, June 25. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo