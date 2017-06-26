Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match at the Birmingham Classic tennis tournament against Australia's Ashleigh Barty at Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham, England, Sunday June 25, 2017.
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match at the Birmingham Classic tennis tournament against Australia's Ashleigh Barty at Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham, England, Sunday June 25, 2017. PA via AP Mike Egerton
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match at the Birmingham Classic tennis tournament against Australia's Ashleigh Barty at Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham, England, Sunday June 25, 2017. PA via AP Mike Egerton

Sports

June 26, 2017 5:38 AM

Injured Kvitova out of Eastbourne, a week before Wimbledon

The Associated Press
EASTBOURNE, England

Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne because of an abdominal injury, a day after winning her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack.

Organizers of the Aegon International confirmed Kvitova's withdrawal on Monday, a week before the start of Wimbledon. She won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and '14.

Kvitova won the grass-court Aegon Classic in Birmingham on Sunday by beating Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

It was only her second tournament since she was attacked at her home in December.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up 2:04

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up
Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma 1:35

Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma
Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament 1:30

Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament

View More Video

Sports Videos