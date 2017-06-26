Marlins trade SS Hechavarria to Rays for 2 minor leaguers

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, Miami Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria looks toward the dugout during the end of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Miami. The Miami Marlins have traded shortstop Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays for two minor leaguers. The Marlins got right-handed pitcher Ethan Clark and outfielder Braxton Lee in the deal Monday, June 26, 2017. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo