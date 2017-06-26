Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 26, 2017.
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 26, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 26, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Sports

June 26, 2017 7:17 PM

Sale gets 9 Ks, Moreland hits HR as Red Sox beat Twins 4-1

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
BOSTON

Chris Sale pitched 6 1/3 overpowering innings with nine strikeouts, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the third straight game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Monday in a matchup of two of the AL's top teams.

Dustin Pedroia had two hits and drove in a run and Moreland added a sacrifice for Boston, which kept pace with the New York Yankees atop the East.

Coming off a three-game sweep in Cleveland that had jumped them over the Indians into first in the Central, the Twins' offense was stymied by Sale and three relievers.

Sale (10-3) gave up one run and four hits, increasing his major-league strikeout total to 155. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Jose Berrios (7-2) allowed four runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Chris Gimenez had a solo homer for Minnesota.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up 2:04

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up
Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma 1:35

Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma
Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament 1:30

Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament

View More Video

Sports Videos