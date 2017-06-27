Indians manager Terry Francona hospitalized, will miss game

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Francona missed Tuesday night's game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month. The Indians said doctors for now have ruled out major health issues and Francona will be monitored the next several weeks. The 58-year-old Francona left Monday night's game because he wasn't feeling well. He spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic and underwent a series of tests. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo